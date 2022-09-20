In China, 20 million young people are unemployed

The policy to combat covid-19 adopted by China has harmed the country’s economy and, above all, the youngest.

The unemployment rate in this population reached just over 15% in March and rose to around 20% the following month. In July, the number reached a new high: 20%. The data were released by the Office National Statistics of China on Friday the 16th.

This means that there are currently around 20 million unemployed people between the ages of 16 and 24 living in the country’s urban areas.

“This is certainly the worst job crisis for China’s youth in over four decades,” Willy Lam, a senior fellow at the Jamestown Foundation in the US, told CNN in an interview.

In the country led by the Communist Party (PCC), unemployment becomes a major challenge, since providing economic growth and job stability is essential for the legitimacy of the regime in the eyes of the population.

The crisis is most visible in the tech sector, which has been suffering from government regulatory crackdowns and far-reaching US sanctions against China.

Alibaba, the e-commerce giant, recently recorded steady revenue growth for the first time in eight years. In 2022, the group cut 13 thousand jobs. Tencent, the world’s largest gaming company, laid off 5,500 employees by June this year. A record for the company.

“The tech jobs crisis — an area that Chinese leader Xi Jinping once proclaimed would drive the next phase of China’s development — “may undermine his ambitions to turn the country into a global tech superpower in the coming decades,” he recalled. Craig Singleton, a member of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, based in the US.