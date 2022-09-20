Inter: Mano says he took risks to win: “A tie didn’t work”

Mano Menezes said that Inter took risks when trying to attack Atlético-GO away from home, today (19), for the 27th round of the Brasileirão. Therefore, in the opinion of the coach, his team won 2-1 and regained second place.

“We expected a tough game. We had good moments, and Atlético-GO also had it. We were going through a difficult moment when we scored. They took a lot of risk because the game was important to them, emotionally, because of the situation they live in. We took the risk. because a draw didn’t work. We had to come here and win, or fight to win. We scored both goals, we could have had a better advantage because we went through a good moment. Then they took it out and the game was very heavy in the second half. We decided to set up the most compact team to sustain the advantage, and we got the victory”, evaluated the coach.

According to Mano, the growth of players like Pedro Henrique, who scored two goals, is due to the team’s collective capacity, which allows athletes to shine on the field.

“The individualities have grown. We don’t discuss some situations anymore today, and that is a sign that the team has grown, that the idea is being well assimilated. And then comes the merit of the players in executing the idea well. But always first in the collective and then in the individual side”, he commented.

Internacional regained second place in the standings, with 49 points. It is currently eight behind Palmeiras, which is in first.

“We can never accommodate ourselves. Sometimes criticism makes us rethink something, when done well… But we have to do what football demands and which we will continue to do. Inter are not here because of me, but also for me. It is up to the coach to do his part, and we are here because we have a group with the quality to sustain the demand that the championship has, which is high. Being here is very good. We have to seize the moment, because football is made up of those moments. Whoever takes advantage, gets along well in the end. And it doesn’t matter how things start, but how they end”, he concluded.

Inter’s next game will be on the 28th, against Red Bull Bragantino.