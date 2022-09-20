iPhone 15 should have USB Type-C and more battery, says rumor

THE apple barely launched the iPhone 14 line and the first rumors about the iPhone 15 have already started popping up on the internet. The latest comes from the trusted insider LeaksAppleProfrom Twitter, pointing out that we will see the next generation of Apple with the long-awaited USB Type-C connection.

The leak contains good doses of information, however, we should still consider the details with caution, as many of these features have been speculated for a long time and may be more of a wish than a fact in itself.

The Cupertino company’s future generation of smartphones should abandon Lightning for good and embrace USB Type-C, but it was not confirmed if the port would support Thunderbolt. The battery should also get improvements, and according to the leak, Apple wants autonomy of 3 to 4 hours higher in the more powerful versions of the line.

Here’s what I shared with my subscribers about iPhone 15 three days ago: -All four models will come with usb-c and the Dynamic Island -The iPhone 15 will come with the A16, while the 15 Pro will come with the A17. I’ll gather info about this chip and share it with you soon. — LeaksApplePro (@LeaksApplePro) September 19, 2022

Speaking of which, 15th generation phones would again be divided into four models: iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Ultra. THE Dynamic Islandthe main feature of the new iPhone 14, may no longer be exclusive to the Pro and Ultra versions and would reach all other devices.

In terms of performance, the brand thinks of repeating the strategy of the processors. While the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus received the old flagship, A16 Bionic, the Pro and Ultra would be the first to be integrated with the unprecedented A17 Bionic.

Finally, the insider believes that the company is about to launch models with 8K resolution video capture, but that it should only work on the iPhone 15 Ultra. Apple’s new phones are expected to be released in September 2023