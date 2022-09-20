Is Rogue One: A Star Wars Story on Netflix?

Perhaps one of the most beloved modern Star Wars films, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story was the inaugural anthology film in the franchise released in 2016. On September 21, Disney+ will release Andor, the prequel series based on the titular character of Diego Luna.

a rogue stars Felicity Jones as Jyn Erso, a young renegade who teams up with other members of the resistance to help the Rebel Alliance obtain the plans for the Death Star… which, as we all know, becomes the galaxy’s greatest source of villainy. The film is said to take place a few days before the events of A new hope.

Upon its release in December 2016, the film received positive reviews and grossed over a billion dollars at the worldwide box office. ‘Cause it was such a hit, no wonder andor is coming to continue the story of one of the franchise’s most underrated characters.

Unfortunately, a rogue is not available to watch on Netflix. Although Star Wars movies have been available to watch on Netflix in the past, Disney’s ownership of the franchise means we won’t be heading to a galaxy far, far away on Netflix in the near future. But here is where Star Wars buffs can get their fix before tuning andor.

Where to watch Rogue One

The only streaming service to watch Rogue One: A Star Wars Story with a subscription is Disney+ where all Star Wars movies call home. In addition to Disney+, the prequel spin-off is available for rent on other services such as Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime Video.

As long as there’s nothing like a rogue on Netflix, there are many similarly themed titles available to add to your watchlist, such as Black Crab, The Adam Project, The Old Guard, and Blade Runner 2049. (The last movie is currently available on Netflix as of September 2022.)

For more Felicity Jones on Netflix, check out Netflix Original Movies Your last love letter and the midnight sky. For more Diego Luna on Netflix, watch the hit original series Narcos: Mexico. You can’t go wrong with any of these titles starring talented stars.

you will be watching a rogue and andor on Disney+?