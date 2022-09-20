‘Isolated only from the PT world’

Ana Mendonça – State of Minas

(credit: EVARISTO SA)

The head of the Civil House, Ciro Nogueira, used social media, this Monday (19/9), to be able to respond to the allegation that President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) was “isolated from the world”. That’s because, in recent months, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic, the president ended up shaking his relationship with world leaders.

“The Bolsonaro government is isolated from the world: from the PT world! Received as head of state at the wake of Queen Elizabeth II and this week opening the UN General Assembly. God save the King!” he wrote. Despite the minister’s speech, Great Britain invited all heads of state or ambassadors from countries with which it has full diplomatic relations to the wake of Queen Elizabeth II.





Among the countries that were not invited are Syria and Venezuela, because London does not currently have diplomatic relations with these countries. Britain also failed to invite representatives from Russia, Belarus or Myanmar after imposing economic sanctions on those countries.

In addition, it is tradition for Brazil to open the UN General Assembly. As this is more of a tradition than a written rule, there are no formal records of the reasons. But it is believed that the country is the first because it volunteered in the first meetings. There are also records that Brazil opens the ceremony, as it is considered a neutral country.