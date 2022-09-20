“It’s not possible that you won’t summon”; Neto ‘boils’ and charges Tite for Palmeiras star in the National Team

When analyzing what was seen in the classic against Santos, the presenter made an acid charge on the Brazil coach

O palm trees, even after the lack of success in the Cup, continues very well in the Brazilian Championship and goes round after round getting closer to the title, which is currently the main focus for this season. The team led by Abel Ferreira, even with Danilo expelled, had the strength to beat Santos, at Allianz Parque, 1-0, with a goal from Miguel Merentiel.

Even with results that ended up eliminating Verdão from competitions in 2022, several players continue to stand out and show that they are extremely important for the current scheme applied by the coaching staff. In the last game, for example, the surrender was necessary so that the expulsion would not jeopardize the search for victory.

One such case is undoubtedly Dudu. Currently 30 years old, the striker, even living a great moment, being very participative, he goes through his season with fewer goals and fewer assists since he arrived in 2015: until now, even with many games still ahead to increase the statistics, he scored eight goals and provided ten assists.

Due to all his quality and for everything he can add, shirt 7 is always asked to wear the “hopscotch”. On Bandsports’ Baita Amigos, commentators analyzed the victory in the classic, when a bid by Dudu appeared on the screen and Neto asked permission to speak: the Corinthians idol had no doubts and made live demands for the ace to be in the main Brazilian team.

“This throw… Hey Tite, it’s not possible that you won’t summon Dudu, ‘old man’. Dudu, again, blew up the game. What Dudu is playing inside, outside, going through the wing, through the middle… What Dudu is playing is an impressive thing. Oh, for God’s sake, it’s a shame not to summon him.… But everything is fine”concluded the presenter.