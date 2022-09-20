James Cameron recalls beef over changes in ‘Avatar’

James Cameron had to put his foot down with the heads of 20th Century Fox studios before the release of “Avatar,” one of the highest grossing films in movie history, in 2009. The director used the success of “Titanic” to point out that he didn’t would follow the studio’s recommendations and convince the executives.

In an interview with The New York TimesJames Cameron said he rejected the studio’s attempts to make “Avatar” shorter, and have flight sequences cut from the film.

“The studio felt that the film should be shorter and that there were too many scenes of the actors flying in the ikran [o ser alado com cara de dinossauro que servia de transporte em Avatar]. Well, it turns out that’s what the audience loved the most,” recalls Cameron.

“That’s when I said, ‘You know what? I did ‘Titanic’. This building we’re meeting in now, this new half-billion dollar complex? ‘Titanic’ paid for it, so I can do it,’” adds the director. “Editing a film is a very intense process; you have to fight for every frame.”

“Then they thanked me,” added Cameron. “I feel my job is to protect their investment, often against their own judgment. As long as I do that, all is forgiven,” James said.

Nominated in nine Oscar categories, including Best Picture and Best Director, the film won three statuettes: Best Cinematography, Best Production Design and Best Visual Effects. “Avatar” is the highest-grossing film in history at the box office with $2.84 billion worldwide.

“Avatar” stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Michelle Rodriguez and Sigourney Weaver, with Cameron and Jon Landau producing. The film returns to theaters on September 22 in 4K HDR format.

The film will be re-released before the official premiere of its sequel, entitled “Avatar: The Water Path”, and will be a bit of a heat. The second feature in the saga hits theaters on December 16. Check out the production trailer: