James Gunn can’t take the Invisible Drax jokes on social media anymore ~ ​​Marvel Universe 616

Pop culture has always had its jargon and memes. Guardians of the Galaxy reserves a lot of them. But it seems that one of those moments that was written by James Gunn for the intergalactic heroes in Avengers: Infinity War is cause for regret. That’s because the joke was – according to him – beyond worn out by the exaggerated use of the fans. The joke in question comes in Avengers: Infinity War when Drax (Dave Bautista) jokes that he can stand so still that he’s invisible to the human eye.

Taking to social media, Gunn now says the joke has certainly run its course, almost bringing him to the point of regret. “Between the daily barrage of repeating invisible jokes about John Cena in addition to the ones about Dave, I almost regret making the joke in the first place,” Gunn tweeted Saturday.

Between the daily barrage of repetitive invisible jokes about John Cena in addition to the ones about Dave, I almost regret making the joke in the first place. https://t.co/LcoEaSqjIB —James Gunn (@JamesGunn) September 17, 2022

This is not the first time that James Gunn has expressed himself about the absurd use of the phrase in jokes at the same time that Dave Bautista complained about the excess of comments on his social networks saying that he “didn’t see anything” in the photos he posted. Jokes are good, but people have to know when to tell them.

With direction and script by James Gunn, Guardians of the Galaxy vol.3 will have back the names of Chris Pratt as Peter Quill, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Dave Bautista as Drax, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Sean Gunn as Kraglin and also Rocket’s stand in, Bradley Cooper as the voice of Rocket Racoon and Vin Diesel as Groot. Also returning is Sylvester Stallone as Star Eagle and Elizabeth Debicki as Ayesha. The new names joining are Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, Chukwudi Iwuji as High Evolutionary, Maria Bakalova in the voice of Cosmo, Nico Santos and Daniela Melchior in undisclosed roles.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set to be released in theaters on May 5, 2023.

