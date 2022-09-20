Joo Paulo returns to training at Cruzeiro after more than four months away

photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Joo Paulo was on the field and becomes another reinforcement for the final stretch of the season

Cruzeiro prepares for a duel against Vasco Cruzeiro had great news this Monday. Midfielder Joo Paulo returned to training with the ball at Toca da Raposa II. The player was sidelined for more than four months due to a serious injury to his right thigh.

Joo Paulo underwent surgery on April 30th. The player underwent a procedure for the correction of a muscle injury in the posterior region of the right thigh.

Joo hasn’t entered the field since April 23, when Cruzeiro drew 1-1 with Tombense, in a game for the 3rd round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. This was even the midfielder’s only match in the national tournament.

Hired this season after playing for Atltico-GO, Joo Paulo consolidated his position as Cruzeiro’s starter before suffering the injury. The midfielder has four goals and two assists in 16 matches with the celestial shirt.

cruise training

This morning, Cruzeiro trained for the duel against Vasco. The game could mark the confirmation of Raposa’s accession to the elite of Brazilian football. All it takes is a win on Wednesday, at 9 pm, in Mineiro.