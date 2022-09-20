Joo Paulo returns to training at Cruzeiro after more than four months away

Cruzeiro had great news this Monday. Midfielder Joo Paulo returned to training with the ball at Toca da Raposa II. The player was sidelined for more than four months due to a serious injury to his right thigh.
Cruzeiro prepares for a duel against Vasco
Joo Paulo underwent surgery on April 30th. The player underwent a procedure for the correction of a muscle injury in the posterior region of the right thigh.
Joo hasn’t entered the field since April 23, when Cruzeiro drew 1-1 with Tombense, in a game for the 3rd round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. This was even the midfielder’s only match in the national tournament.
Hired this season after playing for Atltico-GO, Joo Paulo consolidated his position as Cruzeiro’s starter before suffering the injury. The midfielder has four goals and two assists in 16 matches with the celestial shirt.
cruise training
This morning, Cruzeiro trained for the duel against Vasco. The game could mark the confirmation of Raposa’s accession to the elite of Brazilian football. All it takes is a win on Wednesday, at 9 pm, in Mineiro.
With the triumph over CRB last Saturday, Raposa reached 65 points, in the isolated leadership of Serie B. Londrina, the first team outside the G4, has 45. There are eight rounds left for the end of the competition, but as Tubaro still face Vasco (fourth place), one of the two teams would not be able to reach the celestial club.