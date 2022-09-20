José Dumond is a victim, not a villain

He has not been accused of sexually abusing any children. His crime would have been to witness the sexual abuse of children, but without interfering in the action in any way.

José Dumond, soap opera actor for Rede Globo, is being painted as a villain. But in real life, not in a fictional story. The problem is that, contrary to what the incautious and superficial people who applaud his arrest think, the hole is much deeper.

His arrest took place in the act last Thursday (15). The occurrence record informs: according to the Victim Child and Adolescent Police Station (DCAV), the actor was arrested in the act for the crime of storing sex images involving children. The investigation is under wraps.”

If consuming child pornography is a crime, it’s a crime that shouldn’t exist in the law. Not that it is something morally acceptable, quite the contrary: it is obviously a serious moral degeneration, certainly motivated by the individual’s psychological problems. No one in their right mind would enjoy watching a rape, especially children. A person who is a victim of an altered state of consciousness must be treated differently from one who acts without serious psychological barriers. Even more so if the “crime” does not directly harm another person, as is the case discussed here.

Despite the abnormal behavior, the citizen who consumes this type of “product” could not be considered a criminal. Because a crime is something that harms others, and Dumond has harmed no one. Some people say that, by consuming certain products, we are encouraging their reproduction, as is the case with goods manufactured by slave labor or from deforestation. And if this consumption ceases to exist, production will also automatically end. By ceasing to buy Israeli products, the terrorist dictatorship of Israel would no longer be able to maintain the genocide of the Palestinian people. Some go further and believe that they will end capitalism by ceasing to consume. This has never worked anywhere in the world. It has no real effect.

Just look at the issue of drug trafficking: in several countries around the world, consumption is prohibited and severely punished. This did not reduce production, traffic or consumption at all.

The similarity with drugs, in the case of Dumond and the consumption of child pornography, is even greater. When considering consumption as criminal, consumption is equated with the producer. It would be practically the same thing to consume and to produce. That is why in many countries drug consumption is not treated as a crime the same as its production. The State itself applies laws that differentiate these two categories and considers the producer and dealer as a criminal, but the consumer does not.

But in the case of child pornography, this equation is even more grotesque, because it is putting on the same level a person who forces children to have sexual relations with another person who, outside of their normal state of consciousness, has not even had contact with these children and, therefore, , there was no way to force her to do anything.

Producing child pornography is an insane crime. And it’s not just generated by a psychiatric problem of the abuser, but by a material need of an entire capitalist industry to make a profit from this business ─ a very profitable business worldwide. Large private companies are involved in the production and trade of child pornography and the ultimate recipient, the consumer, is the least guilty of those who benefit from this crime. Mainly because he is a person with an altered mind, many times even psychically dependent on this “drug” ─ a true drug addict, so it is a case of mental health, when we talk about the consumer. Such a person needs to be treated, not arrested. Especially because the arrest of consumers will not seriously affect the industry, which will continue to find niches and schemes to proliferate.

Arresting a person for watching child pornography is equivalent to arresting a person for watching adult pornography. Because women who submit to pornographic scenes, in countless cases, are forced to do so. Not forced by the society that marginalized them, that is, not a more abstract imposition, but a concrete imposition: several pornographic scenes are filmed with actresses who were drugged or threatened to act. This, of course, is sexual abuse. In many cases, a rape. The citizen who, due to sexual and psychological deviations, watches scenes like these, cannot be considered a criminal. Therefore, he cannot be arrested. The law itself recognizes this, since the consumption of adult pornography is not a crime ─ although, as we have just said, the production of adult pornography involves crimes such as rape.

Someone could say, “ah, but if he likes to see children being abused, he would certainly abuse minors too.” That’s one possibility. But the law cannot deal with possibilities, but with concrete facts. If a person is caught sexually abusing minors, and this is proven, then we have a crime. If this question remains only in the world of ideas, possibilities, hypotheses, crime is not a reality.

about the case @monark: He just said he DID NOT KNOW if it was right to arrest the person who consumes pedophilia videos and ranted that whoever produces them should be arrested. I am obliged to recognize there is merit in the discussion. The person who consumes this type of garbage… 1/3 — João Caproni Pimenta #2929 (@joao29pimenta) August 15, 2022

Brazil is currently experiencing a dictatorship that, in many ways, is even worse than the military regime that prevailed in the country between 1964 and 1985. We have around 800,000 citizens in prison. Half of them haven’t even been tried, so they haven’t been convicted, and if they haven’t been convicted, they’re innocent. The overwhelming majority are poor. The police and justice are apparatuses of repression against the poor people. The more crimes are invented, the more people are arrested. And invented crimes are usually arbitrary, even more so since those who invent them are not enlightened and good beings, but those who have been acting incessantly against the interests of the people ─ 2016 coup, Lula’s arrest, Bolsonaro’s election, delivery of the patrimony national, privatization, labor reform, pension reform. Why would the laws formulated by them go against the grain of their entire policy of attacking the population? It makes no sense.

The dictatorship of opinion is embedded in the same logic. Omitting an opinion was never considered a crime, except in absurdly undemocratic regimes. But now this is fashion. And a fashion created under the pretext of protecting… democracy! And freedom! It is about the all-powerful State, controlled by the imperialist bourgeoisie, a class antagonistic to the rest of the exploited social classes, controlling what people can or cannot say, can or cannot think, can or cannot consume. If they break the law invented by the “guardians of democracy”, these people will have no other fate than prison. Punishments, these are the measures found by the bourgeoisie to keep society under their control.

It is not a minimally human state, but inhuman. And if the State is like that, nothing more can be expected from a society that is controlled by it. It is the realm of savagery, of barbarism. And then the villain is the poor mental retard!