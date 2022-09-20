Juju Salimeni wishes fans a good start to the week with a spicy click: “it’s perfect!”

Source: Monet

The actress and model Emily Ratajkowski heated the nets with a sequence of topless clicks to show the mark left by the bikini. The 31-year-old famous split from husband Sebastian Bear-McClard recently after allegedly being cheated on.

Emily Ratajkowski (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

The publication was shared on the model’s Instagram account on Monday (19). “Tanning marks,” she captioned it.

In the photos, Emily hides her breasts with her hands and appears tanned, with the mark quite prominent in the records. Made up and wearing gold earrings, she poses stunning against a white background.

See the post with the three photos shared by her to almost 30 million fans:

In the comments, fans praised the beauty of the UK-born model. “I love tan lines,” said one fan. “Sensational,” wrote another. “Goddess,” summed up another. “Now I started to believe in angels”, assured the admirer.

Sebastian Bear-McClard and Emily Ratajkowski (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

Emily Ratajkowski recently split from film producer Sebastian Bear-McClard. They exchanged rings in February 2018 and share a one-year-old son.

Emily Ratajkowski with her son (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

The model filed for divorce in court earlier this month after rumors of betrayal and breakup that surfaced in the international press back in July.

A close source assured that Sebastian was a ‘serial traitor’. “Yes, he cheated. He is a serial traitor. He’s disgusting. He’s a dog,” the person told Page Six. In addition, the actress of ‘Gone Girl’ (2014) was caught enjoying posts criticizing her husband on social media.