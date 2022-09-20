Justice denies Corinthians appeal against collection of R$ 597,299 from Procon – 09/19/2022

A new attempt by Corinthians to suspend the collection of R$ 597,299.40 made by Procon failed due to a fine imposed on the club.

Last Thursday (15), the Justice of São Paulo dismissed an appeal filed by Alvinegro. The appeal was against a decision that had denied, in August, an emergency injunction that asked for the suspension of the enforceability of the debt.

Corinthians intended, together with the suspension of the collection, that the registration of the debt related to the fine in its name in the active debt of the State of São Paulo be suspended. This while following the process in which the club tries to definitively annul the charge.

When dismissing the appeal, judge Ricardo Dip, from the 11th Chamber of Public Law, argued that Corinthians can get the suspension if it deposits the amount equivalent to the fine.

“The existing evidence so far does not allow to rebut the presumption of legitimacy of the administrative act that imposed a fine for violation of the rules of the consumer protection code, and it is permissible to condition the suspension of the chargeability of the debt to the full deposit of the penalty amount or to the guarantee insurance offer”, says the monocratic decision.

The judge pointed out that “eventual disagreement with the decision will be the object of virtual judgment, and it is up to the parties, in case of objection to this modality of judgment, to express their disagreement by timely autonomous petition”.

The fine was imposed for alleged irregularities in ticket sales for the tour at Neo Química Arena and in tickets for a game against Internacional in 2019. In another lawsuit, Procon executes the debt.

Alvinegro denies having committed irregularities and says that it was not responsible for the service provided on the tour. For this reason, he denounced in the process the Agency Experience de Promoções e Eventos (FXP), his former partner. The amount of the fine is also disputed.

The tax assessment notice was received on January 6, 2020, during Andrés Sanchez’s administration.

In justifying part of the fine, the Procon states that it detected an irregular charge of a 5% fee on the value of the ticket for fans in the arena in cases of payment by card.