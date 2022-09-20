Kate Winslet recovers after having an accident while filming her new film

According to Just Jared, Kate Winslet (‘Titanic’) is already back to work after having suffered a slight accident during the recording of his new film, entitled ‘Lee‘.

The plot will follow the story of Lee Millera fashion photographer who accidentally served as a war correspondent for Vogue magazine during World War II.

The accident happened on Sunday, when the star slipped, lost his balance and ended up falling, injuring one of his legs.

She was taken to the hospital in Dubrovnik, Croatia, where the recordings are taking place, and has since been released.

Fortunately, she was seen back on set as early as Monday and is expected to resume filming by Friday.

Enjoy watching:

Directed by Directed by Ellen Kuras‘Lee‘ also has Marion Cotillard, Jude Law, Andrea Riseborough and Josh O’Conner.

For now, there is no release date yet.

Remembering that the next Winslet movie is ‘Avatar: The Way of Water‘, which debuts in December 15th.

The star will give life to Ronal, the leader of the Metkayina tribe along with Tonoware (Cliff Curtis), which inhabits the shallow waters of Pandora’s vast oceans – and will play an important role in the sequel.

Check out some images and follow the CinePOP on YouTube:

Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, ‘Avatar: The Way of Water‘ begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri and their children), the problems that accompany them, the efforts they make to stay safe, the battles they fight for survival and the tragedies they endure.

Directed by James Cameronthe movie star Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, Giovanni Ribisi and Kate Winslet.

James Cameron has been developing the sequels for over a decade. The studio has announced four sequels to ‘avatar‘, with two of them already filmed and the other two awaiting the results of the box office. The filmmaker shot the two films back-to-back due to the way the scenes needed to be captured.

‘Avatar: The Way of Water‘ is scheduled to premiere on December 15, 2022 in theaters, with ‘Avatar 3‘ set to premiere two years later on December 20, 2024.

‘avatar‘ will be re-released in 3D in theaters across Brazil on September 22.

Don’t forget to watch: