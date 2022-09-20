“King Woman” with Viola Davis, “Don’t Worry Honey” and more premieres this week (9/19 to 9/25)

CineBuzz has prepared a list of the main releases in theaters, TV and streaming this week

Henrique Carvalho-Nascimento | @hc_nascimento Posted on 9/20/2022 at 12:00 pm – Updated at 12:30 pm

If you’re already thinking about your list of what to watch in the next few days, you can stop thinking and grab a pen and paper to just write it down, because we’ve already done it for you! This week, from September 19 to 25, new movies, series and documentaries, such as “The King Woman“, long with Viola Daviswhich opens on Thursday (22).

Inspired by real events, the feature tells the story of runt (Davis), who commanded the Kingdom of Dahomey, in Africa, in the 17th and 19th centuries, and the military group composed only of women who, together, fight rival tribes, settlers and slaveholders. The cast still has Lashana Lynch (“Captain Marvel”), John Boyega (“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”) and Sheila Atim (“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”).

Also on the big screen, premiere “Do not worry, dear“, film starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles, which has generated more topic due to its controversial backstage than the production itself. The second feature directed by Olivia Wilde (“Out of the Box”) follows a 1950s couple living in a utopian community, worried that their company may be hiding disturbing secrets. Watch the trailer and check out more highlights below:

FILMS

Holder of the highest grossing in cinema history, “Avatar” returns to theaters in a remastered version to prepare fans for the highly anticipated sequel to the movie. James Cameron“Avatar: The Way of Water,” which opens in December.

Where to watch: In cinemas from Thursday (22/09)

SERIES

Another adventure set in the Star Wars Universe, “Andor” brings Diego Luna again like Cassian Andor, a character featured in “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”. The series will tell the hero’s story five years before the events that, as fans already know very well, takes place right before “Star Wars: A New Hope”, a long that marks the beginning of the franchise of George Lucas.

Where to watch: On Disney+, with weekly episodes starting Thursday (21)

“Route 66” premieres with two episodes at once and continues the story with new weekly chapters, released every Thursday. The series, starring Humberto Carrão (“Marighella”), addresses police violence committed in the periphery, a theme recorded 30 years ago in “Rota 66: A História da Polícia que Mata”, a book by Caco Barcellosand still a reality in Brazil today.

Where to watch: On Globoplay, with weekly episodes starting on Thursday (22)

“Dahmer: The American Cannibal”

From the infinite collection of ideas from Ryan Murphy (“American Horror Story”), “Dahmer: The American Cannibal” revisits one of the most shocking cases in US history: that of Jeffrey Dahmera serial killer, who killed 17 men and boys between the 1970s and 1990s. Evan Petersa character stamped in Murphy’s productions, is the one who stars in the miniseries.

Where to watch: On Netflix, available in full from Wednesday (21)

Driven by the success of Globoplay’s “Rensga Hits!”, Netflix now launches its own series about the sertanejo universe. In “Só Se For Por Amor”, a talented singer has a successful band with her boyfriend and, soon, begins to be tempted by the duo’s agent to launch a solo career.

Where to watch: On Netflix, available in full from Wednesday (21)

REALITY SHOWS

“The Kardashians” – Season 2

Just as they can’t stand being away from the cameras, we can’t stand not following the lives of clan members Kardashian-Jenner, who return for another season of “The Kardashians”. ready for

Where to watch: On Star+, with weekly episodes starting Thursday (22)

DOCUMENTARY FILMS AND SERIES

“Bling Ring: The Story Behind the Robberies”

With testimonies of those involved in the crimes that shook the world of celebrities in 2009, “Bling Ring: The Story Behind the Robberies” recalls the history of robberies carried out by teenagers from the homes of celebrities such as Paris Hilton, Orlando Bloom, Audrina Patridge and Rachel Bilsonwith the intention of becoming as famous as their idols.

Where to watch: On Netflix, available in full from Wednesday (21)

With so many new releases still coming in 2022, which one are you most looking forward to seeing? Vote for your favorite! “Don’t Worry, Honey” (Debuts 9/22)

“The King Woman” (Debut 9/22)

“Blonde” (Debuts 9/23)

“Death Death Death” (Debut 10/06)

“Amsterdam” (Debuts 10/06)

“Halloweens Ends” (Debut 10/13)

“Black Adam” (Debut 10/20)

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Debuts 11/10)

“Avatar: The Way of Water” (Debut 12/15)

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” (Debuts 12/23)

+ Already follow CineBuzz on social media? So don’t waste time!