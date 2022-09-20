“Leave everything wordy”; Leila says ‘yes’ to pay salary above R$ 1.5 million and sets a meeting to close a last-minute deal at Palmeiras

Palmeiras is one of the best clubs organized of Brazilian football. Despite some specific criticisms, the Club’s management raised the institution to a very high level and this has been reflected in the field. Verdão has won many titles in recent years and has everything to confirm another trophy of the Brazilian Championship this season.

Already thinking about the future, the president Leila Pereira wants to anticipate and resolve some pending business issues. Dudu has a contract until December 2023 and the idea is to extend the idol’s bond for a longer time. Initially, the athlete asked for another four years to sign (this is already counting the current contract that lasts for another year).

As the portal “Nosso Palestra” reported a few days ago, Verdão offered half of that. This did not please the number 7 staff, but Palmeiras has the perception that this situation will be resolved in the best possible way and will end up renewing with one of the greatest idols in the history of Verdão very soon.

The idea is to keep the medallion’s monthly salaries, which are above BRL 1.5 million. Dudu is 30 years old and doesn’t think about playing abroad again. He is very well adapted to Palmeiras and has said a few times that he even intends to retire wearing the alviverde shirt.

Leila Pereira will meet with the forward’s representatives once again in order to seal a deal or, at the very least, leave everything open. The president has a great relationship with the player and knows that she cannot let the renewal win any kind of controversy for the status that the athlete has with the crowd. This would not be good for the image of the current management.