Love and Thunder almost brought great actor like Eternity

Visual Effects Supervisor on Thor: Love and Thunder, Jake Morrison revealed that Eternity almost had a voice. Originally, Marvel Studios considered Hollywood big names, including Morgan Freeman (Almighty), but ended up discarding.

“Well… we certainly went through a lot of different options to get to (even the movie version). But, I think all of us who feel like sometimes less is more really. I remember asking, ‘Are we going to choose someone for this? Is this going to be like Morgan Freeman playing God again?’ Because it’s our job. We need to know these things sooner.”

told the ComicBookMovie.

“I think it was a smart decision… Taika (Waititi) decided that this movie belonged to the three main actors (Hemsworth, Portman and Bale). All of a sudden, if you put this entity in CGI and with a recognizable voice, it could distract the audience.”

With $758 million raised, love and thunder is the franchise’s second-biggest commercial, having surpassed Thor: The Dark World, which made $644 million.

The lead, on the other hand, remains with Thor: Ragnarok, which made $853 million.

At the same time, this film has the second-worst rating in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, appearing with just a 64% approval rating in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Rotten Tomatoes.

That is, it is only behind Eternals with 47%, the only one in the MCU with a “rotten tomato” seal.

READ TOO

Thor: Love and Thunder is available on Disney+.

The new film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for self-discovery. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr the Butcher of the Gods (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods.

To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – is wielding her ancient hammer, Mjölnir, like the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of Gorr’s revenge, and stop it before it’s too late.