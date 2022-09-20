Lula or Bolsonaro: who do the athletes from Atltico, Cruzeiro and America follow?

photo: Arte/Soraia Piva Patric, Rafael Cabral and Hulk follow presidential candidates on Instagram Amrica, Atltico and Cruzeiro do not veto players from taking a political stand, but warn of the risk of pronouncements on topics considered “controversial”. In the midst of such a polarized election, athletes from clubs in Minas Gerais are rare who make the vote public. But how is this dynamic in more “silent” actions on social networks?

O supersports collected data on the profiles of 95 players from the trio mineiro’s professional squads and identified which are the most followed candidates for the Presidency of the Republic in the Instagram (see name by name in the table below). The search was carried out between September 16 and 19, 2022.





The parameter used in this report was the “follow” action. This is a more “silent” engagement, since to identify who follows whom on Instagram I need to carry out an individualized search on each profile.

Ten presidential candidates were taken into account: Lula (PT), Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Ciro Gomes (PDT), Simone Tebet (MDB), Soraya Thronicke (Unio Brasil), Felipe d’Avila (Novo), Vera (PSTU), Sofia Manzano (PCB), Lo Pricles (UP) and Constituent Eymael (DC).

Father Kelmon (PTB), who had his candidacy approved by the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) recently, was not considered, as he was not yet a candidate at the beginning of the data collection period.

abstaining leads





Of the 95 players analyzed, 72 do not follow any presidential candidate. The amount corresponds to 75.78% of the total.

Then appears the re-elected candidate Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The president followed by 17 players (17.89%).

There are still six athletes who either did not have profiles identified on the social network (four) or have private accounts (two) – 6.31% of the total. The other candidates are not followed.

The added percentage is more than 100% because it is possible for a player to follow more than one presidential candidate – which in fact happened.

Who follows who?

The most curious case of the 95 analyzed is that of Hulk. Atltico’s idol, who once posed alongside former president Dilma Rousseff (PT), follows Lula, but also Jair Bolsonaro. the only athlete on the list of followers of more than one presidential candidate.

Bolsonaro was also followed by five other players from Atltico (Ademir, Mariano, Nathan Silva, Sasha and the Paraguayan Junior Alonso), five from Cruzeiro (Gabriel Mesquita, Neto Moura, Rafael Cabral, Wagner Leonardo and Waguininho) and six from América (Felipe Azevedo , Flvio, Henrique Almeida, Iago Maidana, Patric and Ricardo Silva).

The accounts of Al, Joo Paulo, Marlon and Cceres were not identified; Robson and Wellington Paulista have private profiles. The other athletes do not follow presidential.