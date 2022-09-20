Madame Web | Videos reveal behind-the-scenes action scenes

Behind-the-scenes footage of Madame Web was revealed in videos shot on set, which tease a tense sequence involving an ambulance.

The scene was being shot in Worcester, Massachusetts. However, all the aesthetics and elements of the set make reference to the city of New York, as highlighted by the journalist Craig Semon. Check out:

Madame Webset to debut on February 16, 2024, will be part of the Spider-Verse being built by the studio.

The main cast features Dakota Johnson (Persuasion), Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria), Emma Roberts (Scream Queens), Adam Scott (Rupture) and Isabela Merced (Family Justice), while SJ Clarkson (Jessica Jones) directs.

Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless (Morbius) sign the final version of the script.

In the comics, Cassandra Webb is a mutant born in Salem, Oregon. She suffers from a neuromuscular disease that leaves her paralyzed and blind, but she has the formidable psychic powers of telepathy, clairvoyance and precognition, allowing her to perceive events far beyond the capacity of her physical body.

