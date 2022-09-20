Male contraceptive in vaccine form could arrive in 2023

Science is focused on the development of a contraceptive vaccine for men, expected to arrive in 2023. The novelty is in the hands of the Indian Institute of Technology, and this contraceptive is called Risug (Reversible Inhibition of Sperm Under Control).

This is a gel made of a polymer called styrene maleic anhydride that works by damaging the tails of sperm and preventing them from fertilizing an egg. The procedure takes just a few minutes, and can be reversed at any time with an injection of water and baking soda. That is, it is not as definitive as a vasectomy, which, although reversible, offers the risk of not having a successful reversal, especially if a long time has passed since the procedure.

To arrive at the product, the researchers conducted tests on 300 volunteers, and found it to be 97% effective. Contraceptive effects were observed for up to 6 months. In practice, the substance is applied to the two vas deferens, channels that transport sperm. A local anesthetic is given to the scrotum before the two injections of the contraceptive vaccine.

Vaccine male contraceptive could arrive in 2023 (Image: FabrikaPhoto/Envato)

Among the side effects of the vaccine are temporary scrotal swelling and pain in the region. However, it passes relatively quickly (about a month at most), and no adverse side effects were reported during human trials.

The male contraceptive in vaccine form is not hormone-based, which is an advantage. considering that the mechanism of action of testosterone is much broader in the body, and its inhibition offers a series of effects considered more serious, such as loss of libido, mood swings and erectile dysfunction. It remains to wait for the arrival of the gel.

Source: The Globe