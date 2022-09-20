Man dies after being gored in a bullfight in Spain; video

Man dies after being gored in a bullfight in Spain. Photo: Reproduction / Social networks.

The employee of a bullring in the city of Fuenlabrada died last Saturday (17) after being gored;

The city council of the city announced the cancellation of the bullfight scheduled for this Sunday (18) and decreed two days of official mourning;

The victim was 55 years old and died on the way to hospital.

An employee of a bullring in the city of Fuenlabrada, on the outskirts of Madrid, Spain, died last Saturday (17) after being gored by a bull that jumped into the alley around the arena.

The incident occurred during the Grand Trimmers Contest. In the images shared on social networks, the worker runs away from the animal through portable fences. Then the bull invades the alley and circles the place until it returns to the track.

Read too:

The county’s news website reported that the victim was 55 years old and died en route to hospital. On social media, the mayor of Fuenlabrada offered his condolences to the employee’s family.

The City Council announced the cancellation of the bullfight, which had been scheduled for this Sunday (18), and decreed two days of official mourning.

In 2022, at least eight people died in bull events in Spain. The latest victim was a 73-year-old Frenchwoman who had her chest pierced during a traditional bullfight in the town of Beniarbeig, in the Valencia region, in August.