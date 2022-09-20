Man loses piercing and doctors find object in lungs 5 ​​years later

posted on 09/19/2022 20:23



American Joey Lykins – (Credit: Reproduction/Instagram/@dat1mrmr)

Joey Lykins, a 35-year-old gardener, faced an — to say the least — unusual situation. On August 30, the American (a resident of Cincinnati, Ohio) discovered that he had parts of a piercing stuck in his lungs. The diagnosis came after a chest x-ray. The aim was to investigate a persistent cough.

Even more unusual: the man soon realized that the small object must have been inside the organ for at least five years — the date on which he noticed the loss of the piercing. The bow was lodged in the right lung and the bar in the left.

According to the man, the loss may have occurred during the night. Since he noticed that the object was no longer in his nose in the morning. “I turned my room upside down (when it lost). I could never imagine that this was causing my cough, because in all that time it was never a problem.”

On social media, in early September, Lykins gave details about the discovery. “If you ever lose your piercing overnight, don’t forget to look in your lungs. This one (the piercing) has been relaxing in my lungs for the last five years.”





The object was removed with the help of a bronchoscopy. The procedure consists of using a tube to reach the lungs and pull out the “invading” objects. On Instagram, Lykins celebrated the removal of the piercing: “It’s out! I can breathe a lot better now.”