Margot Robbie says she felt humiliated on set

A few months ago, all that was said was about the leaked photos of the recordings of “Barbie”, Greta Gerwig’s film starring Margot Robbie. Now, the actress revealed in an interview that this whole situation was quite uncomfortable for her.

In a recent interview with Jimmy Fallon during “The Tonight Show”, Robbie said she felt “mortified” and even “humiliated”.

“By the way, I can’t even tell you how mortified we were,” Robbie said when Fallon showed viewers a photo from the “Barbie” set. “It feels like we’re laughing and having fun, but we’re dying inside. Dying. I was like: this is the most humiliating moment of my life.”

When asked if she thought that so many leaks would occur and take over the internet, the actress denied it, despite agreeing that it was impossible to totally prevent that from happening. “I mean, I knew we had some exteriors to shoot in LA. I knew that once you were doing exteriors, you were going to be photographed,” said the actress.

She continued, “There would probably be a small crowd of people who would notice because, you know, we stand out a little bit in these outfits. So I knew there would be a little bit of attention, and probably some pictures would be released, but not how it happened.”

Robbie concluded: “It was crazy. There were like hundreds of people watching all the time.”

“Barbie” has Margot Robbie in the role of the famous doll, while Ryan Gosling will play Ken. Warner Bros. continues to keep the film’s plot completely secret, despite rumors that the story would involve multiple versions of Barbie and Ken dolls. In addition to Robbie and Gosling, the cast includes America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Issa Rae, Michael Cera and more.

“Barbie” is scheduled to hit theaters in July 2023.

