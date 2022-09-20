Margot Robbie was ‘mortified’ by on-set exposure

Margot Robbie (Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood) admitted that she was not at all comfortable with the Barbie set exposure.

The actress described it as “a humiliating moment”.

“I can’t tell you how mortified we were when that happened. It looked like everyone was laughing and having a good time, but the reality is that we were dying inside. I was terrified. I felt it was the most humiliating moment of my life.”

declared to The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

“I knew we had exterior scenes in Los Angeles. Then, once that happened, some photo would pop up online. There will probably be a small group of people there following along, because, you know, we stand out a little bit in these outfits. I knew I would get some attention, but not the way it happened. It was crazy. Hundreds of people were watching!”

In addition to Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, other cast members are Will Ferrell (The Other Guys) as antagonist and CEO of a major company, Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) as an alternate version of Ken, while Kate McKinnon (The Ghostbusters) has a mysterious role.

Greta Gerwignominated for an Oscar for lovely women, is confirmed in the direction of adaptation. in addition to writing the script alongside her husband and also a filmmaker Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story).

In the magical world of Barbies, Barbieland, one of the dolls begins to realize that she doesn’t fit in like the others. After being kicked out, she sets out on an adventure into the real world, where she discovers that beauty lies within everyone.

Barbie opens in theaters on July 21, 2023.