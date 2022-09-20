Marvel and Sony Might Be Making Spider-Woman Movie, Rumor Says

During the premiere of “Spider-Man: No Return Home”, Marvel and Sony confirmed that the next film in the saga is already in development. However, it seems that this would not be the only film in production between the two companies. Rumors suggest that Marvel wants Spider-Woman to appear in its cinematic universe before the next project with Tom Holland.

















During some interviews following the release of “Spider-Man: No Homecoming”, Marvel and Sony confirmed that the new friendly neighborhood movie is in production, but no release date has been given.

Sony also confirmed that Tom Holland’s Peter Parker appeared in a different MCU movie by way of a crossover, but without mentioning the title.

Following Comic-Con and the D23 Expo, Marvel revealed their plans for Phases 4, 5 and 6. There are several dates to accommodate Spider-Man 4 and also the supposed Spider-Woman movie, which has reappeared again in rumors. The film would again have the partnership between Marvel and Sony, arriving in theaters in July 12, 2024according to Deadline.

Rumors suggest that Marvel didn’t want Sony to use three Spider-Man characters: Kraven, Black Cat and Spider-Woman (Jessica Drew). The first would be used in the Black Panther movie, while the second had its production canceled.

However, Marvel’s great interest would be to bring Spider-Woman into its cinematic universe to integrate the new lineup of the Avengers. She would have closed a deal with Sony 3 years ago to produce the film in partnership.

There are those who bet that the character will appear in the series Secret Invasion played by Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones). She must take on the role of Veranke, a Skrull princess who plans to invade Earth and assume the mantle of Spider-Woman.

However, others bet that Clarke’s character would be the Skrull G’iah, denying the rumor. For the moment, it only remains to wait for more information from Marvel about its future productions.

