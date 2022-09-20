Massive earthquake hits Taiwan, island receives tsunami alert

Very complicated situation in Taiwan. The island could receive a tsunami within a radius of 300 kilometers from the coast after an earthquake of magnitude 6.9 in the Southeast of the nation this Sunday (18). The alert was issued by the US Geological Survey.

Reaching Chishang Township in rural Southeast Taiwan, the earthquake had a depth of 10 kilometers, leaving several buildings collapsed. Three people are trapped under the rubble of one of them, which ended up collapsing on impact.

A fourth person was also trapped but managed to be rescued. The information is from CNN Brasil.

Former presidential spokesman who is running in local elections in Hualien County, Kolas Yotaka, said damage was also reported at a local school. In addition, about 20 passengers were taken from a train that derailed in the area. In this case, fortunately, there were no casualties.

Reinforcement for containment

About 110 soldiers were sent to Hualien County, along the east coast of the island, to help with relief efforts.

Subtitle:

Residents were asked by the island’s presidency to stay alert in order to avoid possible aftershocks. Photograph:

reproduction

Tsai Ing-wen, the president of Taiwan, activated the island’s Central Emergency Operations Center after the earthquake. Residents were asked to stay alert to avoid possible aftershocks.