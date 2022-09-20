Meet the Brazilian app that could threaten WhatsApp’s leadership

SayMe is an application that became successful among young people after offering different features, such as removing the status of ”Online”. However, other settings draw attention to the advanced features of the platform. Despite being more popular among Brazilians, there is a possibility that the app will reach more and more people in other countries.

Responsibility for the information

Initially, the purpose of the app’s developers was to combat fake news, so there is a control over the forwarding of messages. This prevents fake news from easily circulating among users, ensuring a secure virtual environment. In this way, the commitment to data security is also revealed by the investment in end-to-end encryption, fighting eavesdropping.

Other SayMe differentials

SayMe offers the possibility to schedule messages and add titles to the audios, making it easier to identify and the voice message can be transformed into text. Temporary text has durations of 30 seconds, 5 minutes, 1 hour or 8 hours, 1 day and 1 or 4 weeks and the font in the chat comes in numerous sizes, making it easy to see.

Surpassing WhatsApp?

The promotion of connectivity is also one of the objectives of the responsible company, promoting the video call for free. Groups can gather up to 500 people and contacts must use the app, which is available for both iOS and Android devices. android. Simply download and register using your cell phone number, which already guarantees access to all functions.



There are sharing hubs where publications are made with different types of content that people subscribe to. In general, these galleries receive a specific theme and function like ”Telegram” channels, defining SayMe as a social network with the potential to compete equally with the biggest leaders in the instant communication segment.