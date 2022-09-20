Microsoft releases Windows 11 22H2, biggest update yet

This Tuesday (20), the Microsoft released the update of Windows 11 prepared for the second half of 2022considered the biggest system update since October 2021 — named Windows 11 2022 Updateinstead of 22H2. From the launch, many users will benefit from different new features, such as accessibility improvements, application folders in the start menu, among others.

Despite rumors suggesting that Microsoft plans to scale back OS updates, Senior Director of Windows Product Marketing Nicci Trovinger says that the company will continue to provide an update to consumers once a yearalways during the second semester.

Some updates will continue to be released throughout 2022, for example, next month Microsoft is preparing to release guides for Windows File Explorer, improvements to the Photos app, among other news.

The company will reduce the download size of the update to around 450 MB, and will also improve the installation time for monthly updates. Unfortunately, however, users of the Pro versions will need to be connected to the internet during the initial setup of the update.

Windows 11 2022

“The measured and phased release will offer the update via Windows Update when the data shows your device is ready, as our goal is to provide a quality update experience,” said the vice president of program management for maintenance and delivery. Windows at Microsoft, John Cable.

The company also revealed that it will disable updated features by default outside of the Windows 11 annual update period, however, users can enable the features manually — or wait for the annual update, when the features will be enabled by default.

If your device is compatible with the Windows 11 2022 update, just go to Windows Update in your system settings and perform the installation.