Mila Kunis runs away from the past in the trailer for ‘One Very Lucky Girl’

Netflix has released the national poster and trailer for “Luckiest Girl Alive,” a drama starring actress Mila Kunis (“Perfect Mom!”). The preview shows the protagonist living a life of dreams, until secrets from her past begin to dismantle this illusion.

Adaptation of Jessica Knoll’s bestseller, the plot revolves around Ani FaNelli, a sharp-tongued New Yorker who seems to have it all: a top position in a high-end magazine, a killer wardrobe and a dream wedding in horizon.

But when the director of a documentary true crime invites her to reveal a shocking incident that happened when she was a teenager at a prestigious high school, she is forced to face a dark truth that threatens to dismantle her meticulously crafted life.

The writer herself, who used her experience as a former editor of Cosmopolitan magazine as inspiration for the story, signs the script. The director is Mike Barker, who returns to filming feature films after 14 years dedicated to series such as “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “Fargo”.

In addition to Kunis, the cast includes Finn Wittrock (“American Horror Story”), Scoot McNairy (“Narcos: Mexico”), Connie Britton (“The White Lotus”), Jennifer Beals (“The L Word: Generation Q”), Justine Lupe (“Wonderful Mrs. Maisel”) and Chiara Aurelia (“Cruel Summer”).