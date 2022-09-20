Minutes before going on the air, Daniel Adjuto is fired from CNN Brasil

Source: RD1

Daniel Adjuto and the audience of CNN Brasil were taken by surprise this Monday morning (19). The journalist, who was one of the main names of the channel, ended up being fired minutes before going on the air to present Live CNN.

According to information from Splash columnist Fefito, the professional was notified of the decision shortly after arriving for work. When he signed with the news channel, Daniel was also one of the main names in journalism at SBT.

The boy was one of the first names closed by the broadcaster’s executives. According to the TV Pop website, internally the dismissal is interpreted as part of the cost containment process. The broadcaster has been taking some steps to avoid excessive spending in recent months.

RD1 contacted CNN Brasil’s press office, which stated that it will not comment on the case.

On the other hand, Daniel Adjuto made a mysterious publication in his stories on Instagram. “Courage is having no choice. You do something not because it’s easy, but because it’s right,” reads a shared image.

Daniel Adjuto should be replaced by Evandro Cini on Live CNN

Meanwhile, there is no official information about the change behind the scenes. The publication also states that Evandro Cini, current presenter of Expresso CNN, should be moved to the station’s mornings.

He will be responsible for sharing the Live CNN Brasil bench alongside Marcela Rahal. On the other hand, Elisa Veeck will have to continue in charge of the Expresso, as she has been alone for the last few days.