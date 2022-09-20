‘Miss Congeniality’: see the before and after of the cast of the film starring Sandra Bullock | TV & Famous

Miss sympathy won our hearts when it was released in 2000. Who hasn’t had fun watching FBI agent Gracie Hart’s transformation into Miss? The film, which will be shown at today’s Saturday Session, 6/18, brings Sandra Bullock playing an unfeminine character who needs to infiltrate a beauty pageant, in order to closely follow the footsteps of the terrorists who threaten Miss United States. For that, Gracie Hart needs to transform herself into a glamorous candidate for a miss, with lessons in etiquette and make-up tricks.
Result? Gracie Hart disguises herself as Miss New Jersey Gracie Lou Freebush, doesn’t win the pageant, but saves the day and the pageant.
How are the Miss Congeniality actors doing today?
Sandra Bullock, the eternal Gracie Hart
Heather Burns, Miss United States
Michael Caine as Fashion Consultant Victor
Candice Bergen as the villain Kathy Morningside
