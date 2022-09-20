Movie with Matthew McConaughey canceled for strange reason

The film Dallas Sting, starring Matthew McConaughey, was paralyzed before filming began for being considered disturbing, based on the true story of a women’s team.

The plot would be based on a true story that took place in 1984 when China invited the United States to a football tournament, at a time when then American President Ronald Reagan was trying to establish a commercial relationship with the country. However, the United States did not have a women’s team, it began to search across the country for a way to make this possible, finding the Texas under-19 girls’ team.

After a vast investigation, the producers chose to stop the film by McConaughey, who is married to Brazilian Camila Alves, and also withdrew from participating in the film.

The information was released by the website Deadline, which reported that Matthew would be the coach Bill Kinder, leader of a group of Dallas high school girls who went to China and beat the teams in the Asian country, in addition to the teams from Australia and Italy.

Dallas Sting recordings would start in October 2022

The name of the film is a tribute to the film. The Sting starring Robert Redford and Paul Newman, Oscar winner, who in Brazil received the title of Master Strike.

Actress Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick) would play the coach’s daughter. The cast of the film was almost complete, including the players of the teams involved. Filming would begin next month in New Orleans.

Kari Skogland, who worked on the Marvel series, will direct. Falcon and the Winter Soldierwith the script of the creators of GLOWLiz Flahive and Carly Mensch.

Matthew McConaughey, 53, is an American actor, producer and choreographer, who won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his role in Dallas Buyers Club (2014).

He is known for acting in other hits such as The Wedding of My Dreams (2001), How to lose a man in ten days (2003), Love Frames (2006), in the HBO series, True Detective.

Matthew has been married to Camila since 2008 and they have three children together. The actor is very renowned in Hollywood and has dated other movie industry stars like Sandra Bullock and Ashley Judd.

