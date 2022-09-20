NASA releases first images of Mars captured by the James Webb telescope; check out

THE NASAthe American aerospace agency, released this Monday, 19, the first images of Mars captured by the telescope James Webb, developed in collaboration with the European (ESA) and Canadian (CSA) space agencies. The material was collected on the last day 5 by an infrared camera.

NASA said that with the new images, the telescope provides a “unique perspective of the neighboring planet”, complementing data already collected by orbiters, rovers and other telescopes.

According to the aerospace agency, the first images of Mars captured by James Webb, more specifically by the Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam) – an infrared camera -, show a region of the planet’s eastern hemisphere in two different wavelengths, or colors of light. infrared.

Images released by NASA this Monday Photograph: James Webb/Nasa/Disclosure

“The close (approximate image) on the left reveals surface features such as the Huygens Crater, the dark volcanic Syrtis Major and the Hellas Basin, while the “heat map” on the right shows light being emitted by Mars as it loses heat,” NASA reported.

According to NASA, because it is so close, Mars – which is more than 54 million kilometers from Earth – is one of the brightest objects in the night sky in terms of visible light (that human eyes can see). This poses special challenges for the observatory, which was built to detect the extremely faint light from the most distant galaxies in the universe.

Continues after advertising

“Webb’s instruments are so sensitive that, without special observation techniques, the bright infrared light from Mars is blinding, causing a phenomenon known as ‘detector saturation,'” the space agency said.

“Astronomers adjusted the extreme brightness of Mars using very short exposures, measuring only part of the light that hit the detectors and applying special data analysis techniques,” he added.

The material was collected by the telescope on the 5th of September. In another image, also released this Monday, it is possible to locate the points portrayed by James Webb in a projection of the map of Mars.