Netflix is ​​developing two Red Alert sequels

Apparently, the action-comedy film Red alert (2021) with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds will have continuation. According to the news portal deadlinethe feature film Netflix will not have just one sequence, but two consecutively. In addition, filming of the new productions is expected to begin in early 2023.

As of press time, streaming has yet to confirm the news. However, some sources have reported that the shooting of the second and third feature of the possible franchise, should start next year. Also, it looks like the writer is already building the new scripts. After all, everything indicates that Rawson Marshall Thurber who directed and wrote Red alertwill also be in charge of new productions.

The production that arrived at the end of last year in Netflix, was a huge success. But I could also, with Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds in the cast, fame would be imminent. Speaking of them, it seems that the trio should also return for the new films on the platform. It is worth remembering that until last year, Red alert It was the most watched feature on the platform. Accumulating around million hours watched over six weeks, plus a record 364 million in the first 28 days.

At the time, he won some records for the streaminga mark that was only surpassed this year, by hidden agentwith Ryan Gosling in the lead role. However, the production was not well received by specialized critics, but it gets great laughs and beautiful landscapes. Finally, according to the deadlinea Netflix has plans to add other big stars to the cast to create a successful franchise.

After all, the main intention of the streamingis to transform Red alert in an equal trilogy Eleven Secret Men2020 film. At the time, the cast consisted of the artists of the moment, such as George Clooney, Matt Damon, Andy Garcia, Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts, Bernie Mac and Don Cheadle.

until the release of hidden agent, Red alert it was also the most expensive action film on the platform. With a total budget of $200 million dollars. But the investment was completely justified after the film’s record-breaking release. Plus, it looks like both sequels should guarantee the executive producer’s return. Beau Flynnthrough your company Flynn Pictures Co.

In Red alert we follow the saga of John Hartleyan agent of FBI who has a mission to capture one of the most wanted thieves in the world. However, after a series of events, he must join forces with Nolan Booth another criminal, who lives at the cost of stealing very expensive pieces of art.

please note that Red alert is available on streaming gives Netflix.