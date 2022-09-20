New actresses are featured in trailer Rolling Stone

Olivia Cooke and Emma D’Arcy play the adult versions of Alicent Hightower and Rhaenyra Targaryen, respectively, in House of the Dragon

After five episodes of The Dragon’s Housespin-off of game of Thrones, Milly Alcock (Rhaenyra Targaryen) and Emily Carey (Alicent Hightower) said goodbye to the series produced by HBO. From the sixth chapter, Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Cooke play the adult versions of the two characters – and they are featured in a trailer released last Sunday, 18.

In the preview published after the end of the broadcast of “We Light the Way,” fifth episode of the production, we can see a time jump of approximately 10 years and a lot of conflict between Rhaenira and Alicent. In addition, the trailer shows how the children of the character of D’Arcy do not have the characteristic blonde/platinum hair of Targaryen. See below:

The House of the Dragon: meet the actresses who play adult Rhaenyra and Alicent

Olivia Cooke (Alicent) and Emma D’Arcy (Rhaenira) will appear in The Dragon’s House from the sixth episode of the first season, which airs on September 25, 2022 on HBO and HBO Max. Meet, below, the two actresses, who they are and where they acted until today:

Olivia Cooke

Born December 27, 1993, Olivia Cooke is a 29-year-old British actress. With 26 career credits, she made her television debut with the miniseries blackout. She began to attract attention in Hollywood after playing Emma Decody in Bates Motel. In addition, she was highly praised for her work on O Sound of silence (2019), film nominated for Oscar in which he lived Lou.

Emma D’Arcy

also british, Emma D’Arcy was born on June 27, 1992. With 11 credits as an audiovisual actress, she attended the Ruskin School of Artart school Oxford Universityand had a good walk in the theater: he worked in plays like Against, A Girl in School Uniform (Walks into a Bar), Mrs. Dalloway and Callisto: A Queer Epic.

In 2015, D’Arcy acted in the short United Strong Alone and went on to work on several television series: Wanderlust – Navigating is Accurate, Wild Bill, Hanna, baptist and Foresight. It is worth noting how she excelled in Truth Seekersof Amazon Prime Video. In addition, he participated in two films: Miss Revolution (2020) and Mother’s Sunday (2021).

