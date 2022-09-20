New Gen 5 M.2 SSD Riser card comes with ASUS top X670E mainboard

Device offers PCIe 4 and PCIe 5 slots

High-end motherboards not only offer the best features and quality, but also some unique extras like the ROG Gen-Z.2, M.2 SSD adapter with separate PCIe 4 and PCIe 5 slots, which comes with Asus ROG Crosshair X670E Extremea high-end chipset board from the upcoming AM5 socket, which will support the seventh generation of AMD Ryzen CPUs.

The adapter is something proprietary to Asus and is compatible with select motherboards from the brand. It supports PCIe 4.0 SSDs on one side and on the other side of the device it is possible to use PCIe 5.0 SSDs. The more advanced side of the adapter features a heat sink for passive cooling.

The slot on this adapter card is next to the RAM slots. As said before, the ROG Gen-Z.2 card is a proprietary technology from Asus and the slot will be available on some high-end motherboards.

Asus says the “ROG Gen-Z.2 board is the natural successor to the ROG DIMM.2 module. It inherits all the advantages that made the original easy to install and use, and then raises the bar by adopting PCIe 5.0 in a slot and adding thermal solution to handle the heating of new generation drives”.

Asus ROG Crosshair X670E Extreme will have multiple PCIe 5 slots

The Asus ROG Crosshair X670E Extreme card also has other solutions for M.2 SSDs, in addition to what the adapter card offers: two M.2 PCIe 5.0 slots of different sizes, two PCIe 5.0 expansion slots, plus a PCIe card 5.0 M.2 that comes with Asus’ own mainboard.

Asus’ high-end motherboard for Ryzen 7000 CPUs is equipped with 20+2 power phases, four DDR5 memory slots, two 8-pin headers for the processor, heatsink spread across the entire board, and lots of LEDs that can be controlled via software.

The Asus ROG Crosshair X670E Extreme arrives alongside the first batch of Ryzen 7000 CPUs, plus X670 and X670E motherboards from AMD partners. On October 4th, the company will make an online presentation to talk about the B650 and B650E chipset, mid-range AM5 motherboards.

Via: Tom’s Hardware Source: Asus