New Prime Video movie will feature Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine

Amazon Prime Video confirmed this Monday (19) that actor Nicholas Galitzine will be the romantic partner of Anne Hathaway in the new movie titled The Idea of ​​You, movie will be a new streaming novel.

According to description, Hathaway will play Sophie, a divorced mother who falls in love with a pop star played by Galitzine shortly after taking her teenage daughter to the Coachella festival. The trip that both organize to Indio, California, happens due to the neglect of the ex-husband and father of the young woman, who cancels his appointment at the last minute.

The new film will be based on Robinne Lee’s debut novel, originally published as a book in 2017, the story was inspired by singer Harry Styles, when he was still in One Direction, the boyband of which his daughter is a fan.

More details about the plot

In the plot, Solène Marchand, is an art gallery owner who is reluctant to take her daughter to meet her favorite boy band. Divorced and anxious, she had no idea she would have a romantic connection with one of the group’s members, 19 years her junior. It is then that a series of clandestine meetings quickly evolves into a passionate and genuine relationship.

The Idea of ​​You will be directed by Michael Showalter (Love Sick) Anne Hathaway will be one of the executive producers, and the writer of the book Jennifer Westfeldt (Singles with Children) will be responsible for the script.

The Idea of ​​You Doesn’t have a release date on Amazon Prime Video yet.