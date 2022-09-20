Not long! Windows 11 Update 22H2 Found in ISO File on Microsoft Website

Microsoft appears to be ready to release Windows 11’s 22H2 update. The new version will bring several customization improvements to the operating system and may be released next Tuesday, September 20th. This prediction has just been reiterated by a user discovery @XenoPanther on twitter.

The developer found links to download the ISO version 22H2 through Microsoft’s own server. Clicking on the addresses does not initiate the download of the installation file, after all, the data is not yet available on the big tech servers — and possibly will not be accessible until the update is officially released.