Nvidia reveals DLSS 3.0, which creates frames to reduce GPU usage

Nvidia today introduced the new generation of Deep Learning Super Sampling, DLSS 3.0. The next version of the solution promises to create new frames using artificial intelligence in games, guaranteeing performance jumps in computer games.

Unlike the previous generation, which already guaranteed significant performance gains, DLSS 3.0 will not focus only on pixels. According to Nvidia, the neural network will be optimized to generate new frames in games in real time, which will help not only the graphics card, but also the CPU.

According to Jensen Huang, the CEO of Nvidia, the technology will guarantee up to four times more performance in compatible games. To show a little of what we can expect from DLSS 3.0, the company showed some comparisons with the solution working in Cyberpunk 2077 games and the heavy Microsoft Flight Simulator.

DLSS 3.0 in action!

The Cyberpunk 2077 demo with Ray Tracing on shown by Nvidia shows DLSS 3.0 causing the game’s framerate to jump. The game stops running at 24 frames per second and goes to 97fps.

The power of DLSS 3.0 was also showcased in Flight Simulator, which is quite heavy. In one of the technology comparisons, Microsoft’s realistic simulator jumps from 60 frames per second to 131 frames per second with the new technology.

Games that will have DLSS 3.0

DLSS 3.0 was announced with the Ada Lovelace family of video cards, which will run the new technology. According to Nvidia, at first, only RTX 40 GPUs will be compatible with the novelty, but the company is already working to bring the solution to more products.

DLSS 3.0 will begin rolling out in October. The company guarantees that the solution is already compatible with many engines and will arrive in more than 35 games at launch, including Cyberpunk 2077, A Plague Tale Requiem and Dying Light 2: Stay Human.

More details about the technology are available on the manufacturer’s website.