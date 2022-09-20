O Bicho Vai Pegar 4 na Sessão da Tarde (19/09): Animation faced several problems during its production – News of cinema

Today’s Afternoon Session film, O Bicho Vai Pegar 4 airs at 3:30 pm, right after the soap opera O Cravo e a Rosa.

This Monday, the beginning of another week, the Afternoon session from TV Globo airs O Bicho Vai Pegar 4. Especially for those who are passionate about animation, the film tells the fun story of a group of animals trying to unravel the mystery behind the legend of a werewolf.

In the plot, after hearing Elliot tell about the legend of a dangerous werewolf who lives in the Timberline National Forest, Boog is scared, deciding not to go on the camping trip he takes every summer. Determined to help the grizzly bear, Elliot joins his fellow forest friends to unravel the mystery of the legend, trying to put an end to the matter.

Directed by David Feiss (The Park of Dreams), in the original dub, well-known Hollywood faces are present, such as Ken Hudson Campbell, Jennifer Garner, John Oliver, Mila Kunis and Matthew Broderick.

Check out some curiosities about the feature film, which airs at 3:30 pm, in today’s Afternoon Session:

PRODUCTION PROBLEMS





Unlike previous titles in the franchise, which were in production for only two years, O Bicho Vai Pegar 4 took more than five years to be ready, facing several problems during its construction.

FILM MAY NOT BE CANON

Bicho Vai Pegar 4 is probably an interlude, that is, set between the second and third films. This theory would explain why most domesticated dogs, Elliott Ursa’s puppies and Buddy’s wife are nowhere to be found. Some people also consider it a reboot or a non-canon work, as Shaw, the villain of the first feature, is still alive.

EASTER EGG WITH JIM CARREY AND OTHER CELEBRITIES

During one of the scenes, next to a trailer, it is possible to briefly see photos of actors Jim Carrey, Lorne Greene and William Shatner.

INSPIRATION FROM FAMOUS TV PROGRAM

The characters Ed and Edna are directly inspired by Tex and Edna Boyle from the 1970s American comedy show Second City TV.

THE BICHO WILL CATCH 4: WHERE TO WATCH THE MOVIE ONLINE?

Youtube (rent and buy)

Google Play (rent and buy)

Apple TV (rent and buy)

