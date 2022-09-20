Olivia Wilde curls up in high heels and a dress and is rescued before falling at a film festival – Monet

+



Actress and director Olivia Wilde being rescued after nearly falling on the red carpet of Don’t Worry Honey (2022) at the San Sebastian Film Festival (Photo: Getty Images)

Actress and director Olivia Wilde tangled up in the high heels and dress she wore during the release of the drama ‘Don’t Worry Honey’ (2022) at the San Sebastian Film Festival in Spain.

The 38-year-old celebrity was rescued by members of her film’s crew and almost fell over while descending the stairs of the cinema where the film was shown.

Records that hit the internet show Wilde initially startled by stepping on her dress and nearly falling over. Then a coworker came to help her.

The production and release of ‘Don’t Worry, Honey’ was surrounded by controversy. During the filming of the work Wilde ended her relationship with actor Jason Sudeikis, father of her two children.

Harry Styles and Florence Pugh in a scene from Don’t Worry Honey (2022) (Photo: Playback)

Also during filming, actor Shia LaBeouf left the production, being replaced by musician Harry Styles. While working on the work, the former One Direction member and the filmmaker began a relationship.

Rumors surrounding the romance say that the film’s protagonist, actress Florence Pugh, would have been irritated to witness the director’s intimate moments with Styles when she was still in her relationship with Sudeikis.

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles, with a hygienic mask under their noses, on a walk through the streets of London (Photo: Getty Images)

Wilde denies that he started his relationship with the musician when he was still with the father of his children. She and her ex are now fighting in US court over custody of the children.

More recently, Wilde gave an interview claiming to have removed LaBeouf from his film for not agreeing with the actor’s working methods. In reaction, the artist released a video sent to him by the director trying to convince him to stay in the film.

Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde in a May 2019 photo at an event in Los Angeles (Photo: Getty Images)

The video released by LaBeouf also drew attention for the way Wilde refers to Pugh, as “Miss Flo”, as if she were a diva. After the release of the video, the director and the actress did not talk or exchange glances at the launch of the film at the Venice Film Festival.

Watch the trailer for ‘Don’t Worry Honey’ below: