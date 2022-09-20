Olivia Wilde has a drastic fall in her sophomore year with her second feature film. Do not worry, dear it’s a clunky patriarchal thriller with little mystery for an obvious plot. Themes of gender inequality and female subjugation are addressed with a fire hose delivery. It’s pretty clear from the opening minutes where the narrative is heading. You then have to go through a laborious runtime for the protagonist to catch up. Bizarre images and sounds have the opposite effect intended. They add to annoyance rather than intrigue. don’t worry darling needed a more nuanced approach on all fronts.

Florence Pugh stars as Alice Chambers, a housewife who dutifully cooks and cleans while looking absolutely beautiful. She has steak dinners and cocktails waiting nightly for her hardworking husband to arrive. Jack (Harry Styles), along with every other man in his 50s suburban setting, promptly leaves in the morning and disappears all day. Their work on the Victory Project is top secret. Significant others know that they should never ask what they are doing or set foot in the wilderness around their gated community.

The wives laugh, gossip and attend ballet classes. Everyone maintains strict form and obedience to Shelly (Gemma Chan), Frank’s (Chris Pine) uncompromising wife. He is the revered sage who leads Project Victory. His ubiquitous teachings echo on every billboard, radio and television. All participants in the Victory Project clamor for Frank and Shelly’s approval.

The facade starts to crack when a dear neighbor starts asking questions. Margaret (KiKi Layne) is branded crazy and sick because of her outbursts. Bunny (Wilde), Alice’s best friend, warns the other wives to avoid her insanity. A horrible incident changes Alice’s calculus. She gets nervous when official accounts lie about Margaret. Another strange occurrence leads Alice to walk through the desert. She has to see Project Victory and learn what their husbands are really doing.

Don’t worry honey, pour it in the thick

Do not worry, dear pours the narrative mass from the beginning. Alice in apron, vacuum and window cleaner could have been taken from an old-fashioned page in Life magazine. The wives look impeccable. Graphic sex scenes and the fact that women can’t drive are the first clues to the problem. The Victory Project is a male-dominated fantasy to the extreme. Husbands bring home the bacon for subordinate wives to cook. They raise children, keep houses tidy, and are available in an instant for sexual gratification.

I found two performances problematic. Chris Pine’s exaggerated portrayal of Frank is almost laughable. He’s Jim Jones, David Koresh and Marshall Applewhite on steroids. Pine has a formidable screen presence, but it is misused. Frank is devilishly comical rather than scary. The second poor characterization belongs to Jack from Harry Styles. He is never believable and has little impact in a crucial role. Insert sigh here. The tabloid feud between Wilde and the original cast of Shia LaBeouf as Jack has some merit. The final product is flawed. Jack stands out as a weak link. I couldn’t help but think that LaBeouf, a brilliant actor despite his public personal flaws, would have been far superior in crucial scenes.

Do not worry, dear disappoint. My high expectations were not met remotely. His themes have value but are poorly presented. Wilde is a good actress and competent filmmaker. smart book it was a banner directorial debut. Wilde will undoubtedly recover on his next outing.

Do not worry, dear is a production of New Line Cinema and Vertigo Entertainment. It will have a theatrical release on September 23 via Warner Bros.