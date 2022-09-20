Olympic champions in Tokyo exchange barbs after declaration of vote for Lula in the Elections

At Presidential elections have taken over the news and obviously would not fail to reach the public debate and consequently Brazilian football players active on social networks. This Monday, the young strikers Paulinho and Reinierwho were Olympic champions together with Brazilian Team in Tokyo-2020led to a discussion in the twitter about the dispute for the position of chief executive.

Paulinho, a 22-year-old player revealed in Vasco and currently in German Bayer Leverkusenpublished on his social networks a message alluding to the former president Squid, PT candidate for the Presidency of the Republic. “13 days to go! 13 Brazil”, wrote the athlete accompanied by emojis of a star, symbol of the Workers’ Party, and a red heart.

Paulinho and Reinier argue on social media over politics. Photograph: twitter

In response to the publication, Reinier – a 20-year-old striker who started his career at Flamengopassed through Borussia Dortmundfrom Germany, and currently works in Spanish Girona – replied with emojis disapproving of Paulinho’s choice for Lula, but without expressing his option for any other candidate.

A few minutes after the declaration, Paulinho returned to the post and pasted a sentence by Juninho Pernambucano, Lula’s former midfielder and electoral corporal in these elections, to question a possible alignment of Reinier with the president. Jair Bolsonaro, of the PL, who is running for re-election. “I get revolted when I see a player and former player on the right. We came from below, we were created with the dough. How are we going to be on the other side? Will you support Bolsonaro, my brother?”, he published.

In addition to winning the Olympic gold at the Tokyo Games in 2021, Paulinho and Reinier also shared the silver at the Pre-Olympic in 2020 and are long-time companions in the youth team of the Brazilian team.

Reinier and Paulinho were Olympic champions in Tokyo Photograph: Lucas Figueiredo / CBF

Continues after advertising

Later, Reinier challenged his colleague again: “That’s it, brother. Everyone supports what they believe in. You go with yours, and I’ll go with mine. Among us follows admiration. Inclusive, saudades”, indicated the former red-black, while Paulinho ended the discussion, putting on warm cloths: “I love you, King”.

As time went by, football players began to shy away from political matters so as not to see their names related to candidates, regardless of the ideological spectrum. Even so, in the 2022 election, the theme has been recurring and some athletes are asked to express their electoral position.

The first round of elections takes place on Sunday, October 2nd. If no candidate reaches a majority (50% + 1 vote), the election will go to the second round.