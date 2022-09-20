OpenAI starts allowing users to edit faces with DALL-E 2

After initially disabling the feature, OpenAI today announced that customers with access to DALL-E 2 can upload people’s faces to edit them using the AI-powered imaging system. Previously, OpenAI only allowed users to work on and share photorealistic faces and prohibited the upload of any photo that could portray a real person, including photos of prominent celebrities and public figures.

OpenAI claims that improvements to its security system made the face-editing feature possible by “minimizing the harm potential” of deepfakes, as well as attempts to create sexual, political and violent content. In an email to customers, the company wrote:

“Many of you have told us that you miss using DALL-E to invent clothes and hairstyles and edit the backgrounds of family photos. A reconstructive surgeon told us he was using DALL-E to help his patients visualize results. And filmmakers have told us that they want to be able to edit footage of scenes with people to help speed up their creative processes… [We] built new detection and response techniques to prevent misuse.”

The change in policy is not necessarily opening the floodgates. OpenAI’s terms of service will continue to prohibit the uploading of photos of people without their consent or images that users have no rights to — although it’s unclear how consistent the company has historically been about enforcing these policies.

Either way, it will be a real test of OpenAI’s filtering technology, which some customers in the past have complained of being overzealous and somewhat inaccurate. Deepfakes come in many flavors, from fake vacation photos to presidents of war-torn countries. Accounting for all emerging forms of abuse will be a never-ending battle, in some cases with very high stakes.

Undoubtedly, OpenAI – which has the backing of Microsoft and notable venture capital firms including Khosla Ventures – is keen to avoid the controversy associated with Stability AI’s Stable Diffusion, an imaging system available in a open source without any restrictions. As TechCrunch recently wrote, it wasn’t long before Stable Diffusion – which can also edit face images – was used by some to create pornographic, non-consensual deepfakes of celebrities like Emma Watson.

So far, OpenAI has positioned itself as a simple, brand-friendly alternative to unrestricted Stability AI. And with restrictions around the new face editing feature for DALL-E 2, the company is keeping the status quo.

DALL-E 2 remains in invite-only beta. In late August, OpenAI announced that over a million people are using the service.