Oppo Reno 7: fourth largest cell phone company in the world arrives in Brazil | Cell

The Oppo Reno 7 was announced today in the Brazilian market for a suggested price of R$ 2,999. It is the first cell phone of the Chinese giant Oppo in the country. The fourth largest smartphone company on the planet detailed the national operation after months of preparation. Globally, it trails Apple, Samsung and Xiaomi in revenue, with $9 billion in first-quarter revenue, according to Counterpoint Research.

In this launch, the company chose to bring a cell phone without 5G internet, which is slowly starting to become popular in the country. Sales begin on September 26.

2 of 6 Oppo Reno 7 Colors — Photo: Publicity/Oppo Oppo Reno 7 colors — Photo: Disclosure/Oppo

👉 What is the best top-of-the-line cell phone for sale in Brazil? Opinion on the TechTudo Forum

The Oppo Reno 7 has a 6.43-inch screen with an AMOLED panel and Full HD+ resolution. In addition, the company bets on a refresh rate of 90 Hz, slightly higher than the 60 Hz seen in other basic cell phones. In practice, users will notice that the visual animations of the Android system are more fluid.

The sober design, but with vivid colors, is highlighted by the RGB ring around the camera, called orbital light. According to the company, users can easily know what types of notifications are most recent or the status of battery charging.

“This product opens the doors of Brazil to Oppo”, said Marcus Gomes, responsible for Oppo’s marketing. “We hope they are reliable products, whether for taking pictures, studying or communicating with friends,” he concluded.

3 of 6 Oppo Reno 7 RGB ring lights up according to notifications — Photo: Disclosure / Oppo Oppo Reno 7 RGB ring lights up according to notifications — Photo: Disclosure / Oppo

Inside the smartphone is the Snapdragon 680 (Qualcomm) processor – octa-core up to 2.4 GHz – and 6 GB of RAM (less than the 8 GB seen on the outside). The model is marketed with 128 GB of storage in the country.

In the field of photography, the Oppo Reno 7 has the following system:

64-megapixel main camera (f/1.7)

2 megapixel macro camera (f/3.3) – with 15x or 30x zoom

2 megapixel depth sensor (f/2.4)

32 megapixel front camera (f/2.4)

The smartphone records videos in 1080p at 30 frames per second (fps). The Dual Vision function simultaneously captures what is happening both in front and behind the smartphone.

4 of 6 Oppo Reno 7: 6.43-inch AMOLED screen — Photo: Disclosure / Oppo Oppo Reno 7: 6.43-inch AMOLED screen — Photo: Disclosure / Oppo

The datasheet is complete with Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.1, various systems of geographic location and USB-C 2.0 port for charging. The battery of the Reno 7 has 4,500 mAh, that is, it is in line with what has been seen on the market. Full charge takes about 61 minutes due to the 33W charger.

The Reno 7 is sold in Brazil in blue and black. It has a satin finish called Reno Flow. To arrive at this solution, more than 100 tests were carried out under different temperature conditions, and about 20 patents were registered. “It is a product that does not go unnoticed. It’s very flashy”, said Gomes during the launch event in São Paulo.

5 of 6 Oppo A77 — Photo: Publicity/Oppo Oppo A77 — Photo: Publicity/Oppo

The Oppo A77 was also announced, which stands out in the market for its 33W fast recharge, slightly above what is seen in intermediate devices on sale in the market. The company says the phone will be “ready to use before you even get out of the shower”. The price and start date of sales were not informed.

In it is a 5,000 mAh battery, slightly larger than that of the Reno 7.

Oppo A77 has 6.56 inch IPS LCD screen with HD resolution. 90 Hz refresh rate remains. Inside, the MediaTek Dimensity 810 chip is present – ​​octa-core up to 2.4 GHz – and 4 GB of RAM.

6 of 6 Oppo A77 — Photo: Disclosure/Oppo Oppo A77 — Photo: Publicity/Oppo

The photo set looks like this:

48 megapixel main camera (f/1.7)

2 megapixel depth sensor (f/2.4)

8 megapixel front camera (f/2.0)

Both devices announced today leave the factory with Android 12 system and ColorOS 12.1 interface, developed by Oppo itself. The system is in Brazilian Portuguese.