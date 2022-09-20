“Orfã 2 – The Origin” beats romantic comedy with Julia Roberts and debuts at the top of the Brazilian box office

“Ticket to Paradise” has dropped to No. 2 after a week in the top spot.

“Orfã 2 – The Origin”, sequel to the 2009 horror film, debuted in Brazilian theaters topping the list of grosses with R$9.7 million in its first weekend in theaters.

The feature beat “Ingresso Para Paraíso”, a romantic comedy starring Julia Roberts and George Clooneywhich spent a week in the top spot and has now racked up another R$3.04 million between Thursday and Sunday, closing in second on the list.

In its 4th week in theaters, “No! Don’t Look!”, terror of Jordan Peele, maintained its 3rd position in the box office ranking in Brazil, with over R$1.92 million raised during the weekend. Totaling R$ 12 million in the country.

The extended version of “Spider-Man: No Return Home” (R$1.7 million) and “Minions 2: The Rise of Gru” (R$1.69 million) complete the top 5 of the weekend.

ABOUT “ORPHAN 2”

13 years after the release of “A Orfã” (2009), when furhman played the 9-year-old at 12 and, to return as the same esthershe told the The Hollywood Reporter what is it “a challenge”: “I love the challenge of being able to play a kid because that’s never been done historically in film — I was researching this, because I love looking at old film history and stuff like that, and I was like, ‘Oh, an adult. never reprized the role he played as a child’” said the star.

Without a definite synopsis for “Orphan 2: Inception”, the director William Brent Bell (“Boneco do Mal”) was able to say that the sequel will be very violent. “The film has a light tone at times, but it’s also extremely violent at others. Because [a Esther] is a violent psychopath. The movie is getting amazing. Esther is a very romantic person, so she wants love, but when she doesn’t get it, we see a very different side of her. And she is brutal. So the script explores those two sides of her. We will show an emotional side of her, but also a dark side of her “declared.

Beside Isabellethe cast of the sequel still has Julia Stiles (“10 Things I Hate About You”) Rossif Sutherland (“River”), Hiro Kanagawa (“War of the Samurai”) and Matthew Finlan (“Brazen”).

And there goes half the year… So far, what was the best movie of 2022? “Nightmare Alley”

“Spencer”

“Death on the Nile”

“Uncharted”

“Licorice Pizza”

“The Batman”

“Sonic 2: The Movie”

“Provisional Measure”

“Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets”

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”

“The Northern Man”

“The Weight of Talent”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

“Jurassic World: Dominion”

“Lightyear”

“Everything Everywhere at the Same Time”

+ Already follow CineBuzz on social media? So don’t waste time!