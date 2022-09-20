Oscar 2023 for Best Actress

From Margot Robbie in “Babylon” to Carey Mulligan in “She Said”, Caio Pimenta brings the initial predictions for the 2023 Oscar for Best Actress.

UNLIKELY

THE Jessica Chastain won for “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” eclipsed by the Will Smith slap on Chris Rock. Perhaps, for this reason, she will try once again to get to the Oscars with “The Nurse of Death”. The film marks the screenwriter’s debut of “Druk” in the direction in Hollywood, however, hard to believe the thrillers of Netflix after so many bombs.

Kelly Reichart’s new partnership with Michelle Williams, “Showing Up” didn’t make much of a splash at Cannes. As the great, but underrated actress has more projects this season, I believe it won’t be for this one that she will appear at the Oscars.

Despite being the highlight of “No, Não Olha”, believing in the naming of the Keke Palmer after the unbelievable snubs of the Tony Collette and Lupita Nyong’o in recent great horror movies it looks like a true utopia.

The fate must also hold for the Anya-Taylor Joy, by “The Menu”. James Cameron can never be doubted, but I don’t see many chances for the Zoe Saldana in “Avatar 2”.

They complete this unlikely team to Tilda Swintonfor “The Eternal Daughter”, and the Emma Corrin in “Lady Chatterly’s Lover”.

RUN OUT

Drama directed by Sarah Polley, “Women Talking” will have a big challenge for the awards season: choosing its protagonist. THE Rooney Mara and Jessie Buckley, actresses of the new generation with recent and high nominations, appear as the first names of the cast in the synopsis available at the Toronto Film Festival. An indicative.

But, there are also Claire Foy looking for the first nomination after the snub by “the first man” and Frances McDormand, simply unbeatable for Best Actress with three nominations and three wins. “Women Talking” can be inspired by recent cases such as “The favorite” and “the scandal” featuring more than two actresses.

Another curious case comes from “The Swimmers”: the Netflix production that will open the Toronto Film Festival features the twin sisters Manal and Nathalie Issa as protagonists. They play young Syrian refugee swimmers struggling to get to the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics. It’s interesting to know how the protagonist and the supporting character will be defined.

THE Sally Hawkins tries to return to the Oscars after the nomination by “The Shape of Water” with “The Lost King”. In the Stephen Frears film, she plays an amateur historian who decides to go after Richard III’s remains. British productions can never be underestimated at the Oscars, but there are other productions that are more expensive than this one.

Did you think there would be no biopics here? They are represented with Helen Mirren living the former Israeli prime minister Golda Meir. In other times, it would have been a perfect role for an Oscar, but with the internationalization of the Academy, I see greater noise for a controversial yet highly respected political figure.

They complete the team of those who run outside the Da’Vine Joy Randolph on “On the Come Up”, Marion Cotillardfrom “The Brutalist” and the Keira Knightleyfor “The Man Who Hated Women”.

KEEP AN EYE

I didn’t say that the Michelle Williams would you be back? Here she is with “The Fabelmans”, where she will play the mother of the Steven Spielberg. If the director gets the tone right without slipping into excessive fussiness, it’s a character to put this great, but underrated actress in a position to at least be nominated. The question will be whether she won’t be moved to a supporting role.

Emma Thompson performed exceptionally in “Good Luck, Big Leo”. Away from the Oscars since 1996, there will certainly be plenty of support from the public, critics and the British wing of the Academy for her to be nominated.

Were it not for a film surrounded by so many controversies and had a more conventional footprint than what Andrew Dominik seems to propose in “Blonde”, the Ana de Armas making Marylin Monroe would be easy in the favorites hall. The repercussions in Venice will define where she goes in this race.

already the taylor russell could have appeared at the Oscars in “Waves”, but comes as a potential surprise for her performance in “Bones & All”, while the Florence Pugh counts on “The Wonder” and, mainly, “Don’t Worry Darling” to return to the party after being nominated for “lovely women”. THE Greta Gerwig is in “White Noise”, so it will be one of Netflix’s bets for the category.

And the biopics strike again, this time with two black actresses: the Naomie Ackie will be tasked with playing Whitney Houston in “I Wanna Dance With Somebody”. Considering that, in the last three years, we’ve had characters inspired by music or TV stars nominated in the category, there’s a good chance that the young star will appear at the Oscars. However, Naomie will have ahead Regina King playing Shirley Chisholm, the first black candidate for the US presidency.

close the team to Judi Dench in “Allelujah”, after all, the British woman who has eight Oscar nominations can never, ever be disregarded. Or don’t you remember this year when we saw her by “Belfast”?

THE FAVORITES

Here, we have a group of giants of American cinema with the most diverse goals.

THE kate Blanchettfor example, arrives to fight for the third Oscar with “TÁR” when playing an acclaimed conductor.

The initial images in the film’s teaser give the dimension of the star’s body delivery, a characteristic always recognized by the Academy.

Viola Davis will be in “The Woman King”, an epic set in Africa with black women as protagonists.

In 2023, she will continue her quest to join Halle Berry as the only black performers to win Best Actress.

Danielle Deadwyler, however, can get ahead with “Till”.

In the MGM film, she plays a character based on a real case that fought for the arrest of those responsible for the lynching of her teenage son in 1955.

A story and a struggle that seems far from over in the US in constant racial tension.

Still in the field of representation, we have the Michelle Yeoh.

Phenomenon Star”Everything Everywhere at the Same Time”, she will try to be the first actress of Asian origin to win the category.

Support from a significant part of the public and social networks, fans of the A24 feature, she will have.

Margot Robbie in double dose with “Babylon” and “Amsterdam” and the Carey Mulligan with “She Said” they seek to start from scratch to finally have their statuettes.

Robbie features beloved directors from the Academy, while Mulligan plays with a sensitive theme that changed Hollywood history.

But for that, they will have to match the Olivia Colmanstar of “Empire of the Light”, drama by Sam Mendes.

The trailer indicates yet another great performance by the Brit, loved in the awards season.

And there is still room for Jennifer Lawrence with “Causeway” in which she plays a US Army soldier wounded in Afghanistan relearning to live in the US.

From Jon Voight to Tom Cruise to Bradley Cooper, military personnel suffering harsh consequences in the return of war are characters that the Academy never leaves aside.

—

More than in men, here, the category seems quite unpredictable to point out the big favorite. If I had to gamble now, I believe the Academy could aim to finally give a second statuette to a black actress.

In this, I see Viola as the perfect name for the whole work, but Danielle has such a good character to win more voters that I believe her.

Anyway, one of the best races.