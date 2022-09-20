Palmeiras reaches almost 90% of title chance and Inter becomes the main team in pursuit; Title chances, Libertadores and relegation

O Brazilian championship is 11 rounds away from its end and with that we already have an idea of ​​how the championship can end. Of course, there may be surprises, but we already know what each team fights for in the table. So we brought the title chances, Liberators and relegation of each team, according to data from Globo Esporte, check:

25 – Missing Games

There are still 11 rounds to go until the end of the Championship and 33 points are still up for grabs.

24 – Average points to stay in G4

In recent years, the 4th place in the Championship was between 56 and 60 points.

23 – Fight to escape the Z4

Santos, Bragantino, Botafogo, São Paulo, Fortaleza, Ceará and Coritiba are outside the Z4, but are less than six points from the relegation zone. Already Avai, Cuiabá, Atlético-GO and Juventude are within the Z4.

22 – Points that Palmeiras need to win the Championship

Comparing the last years of the Brasileirão, Palmeiras need to score between 74 and 75 points. This estimate is because no runner-up scored more than 73 points. Currently, Palmeiras has 57 points, so they would need at least 17 points.

21 – Libertadores vacancy can have eight clubs

The vacancies in Libertadores may increase in the Brasileirão, as Flamengo, Corinthians and Athletico are in the G6, and play in the final of the Copa do Brasil and Libertadores. With that, two more spots can go to the Championship.

20 – Youth

The last place in the Brazilian Championship table is Juventude, with only a 1% chance of staying in the first division.

19 – Atlético-GO

Atlético-GO has only a 7.6% chance of not falling.

18 – Cuiabá

Cuiabá has a 58.4% chance of staying in the first division.

17 – Avail

The Avaí team has a 35% chance of staying in Serie A.

16 – Coritiba

Coritiba is the first club outside the Z4, with a 36.2% chance of staying in the first division.

15 – Ceará

The Ceará team has a 0.1% chance of staying in the G4 and 0.9% of being in the G6.

14 – Fortress

Despite having had a run in the Brasileirão, the Fortaleza team is still fighting to escape relegation. The chances of the team reaching the G6 is only 0.9%. The chances of staying in the first division are 89.1%.

13 – Sao Paulo

São Paulo has 98.4% of staying in Serie A and 6.8% of staying in the G6.

12 – Bragantino

Bragantino’s team is in 12th place, with 34 points and has a 97.9% chance of staying in the first division.

11 – Saints

Santos has a 3.9% chance of staying in the G6 and a 96.8% chance of staying in Serie A.

10 – Botafogo

Botafogo has a 0.1% chance of being in the G4 and 1.5% of being in the G6. For now, the team fights more for a place in the Sudamericana.

9 – Goiás

Goiás fights more to try to get a spot in the Sudamericana, but their chances of going to Libertadores are 0.6% to stay in the G4 and 4.6% to stay in the G6. But due to the final of the Copa do Brasil and Libertadores having the teams that are in the G6, it is likely that the championship will have a G8.

8 – America-MG

In a good phase, the Minas Gerais team is fighting for a spot in the Libertadores, in 8th place, with 39 points. America has 1.6% in the G4 and 10.4% in the G6.

7 – Atlético-MG

Galo has a big drop in the Brasileirão and has a 28.4% chance of staying in the G4, 68.4% in the G6, and the title is only 0.2%.

6 – Athletico-PR

Athletico’s G4 odds are 26.4% and G6’s 67%.

5 – Corinthians

In 5th place in the table, Corinthians has only a 0.1% chance of winning the title, and 14.4% for G4 and 47.1% for G6.

4 – Flemish

Flamengo is getting farther away from Palmeiras and their chances of winning the title dropped to 0.2%, and those of staying in the G4 went to 61.5%.

3 – Fluminense

11 points away from Palmeiras, Fluminense has an 84% chance of staying in the G4 and a 4.5% title.

2 – International

THE Inter’s sprint in the second round took the team to 2nd place in the table and the title chance is at 7.3%. And the chances of staying in the G-4 are at 84%.

1 – Palm trees

At Palmeiras title chances are at 86.1% and the candidate to lift the Brasileirão cup is fired.