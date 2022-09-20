Paramount+ Activated High for The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5

September 20, 2022

O Paramount+in celebration of the arrival of the 5th season in The Handmaid’s Talewhich premiered on September 18, promoted a performance in dancers in the heights, representing the battle between June and serene.

The first presentation took place last Sunday at Paulista Avenueand hundreds of people stopped by to take a closer look.

Another presentation took place on Monday, September 19, at Rua da Consolação, and the last is scheduled for next Sunday, day September 25th, with sessions at 12:00 and 15:00, on Av. Paulista, 171.

THE air performance From dancers gives Dance Base Company features a dramatic reenactment depicting June’s battle against Serena and the transformation of the protagonist of The Handmaid’s Tale, from a repressed Handmaid to a revolutionary freedwoman.

Four ballerinas descend from a height of 40 meters and present the ballet 20 meters above the ground.

Every week, every Sunday, new episodes of the season arrive on Paramount+. Four seasons of the acclaimed and multi-award-winning drama series, based on the dystopian novel by Margaret Atwoodare available in full on the streaming service.

The Handmaid’s Tale chronicles the everyday story of the residents of the Republic of Gilead, a totalitarian society in the ancient United States. Offred (Elizabeth Moss), one of the few fertile women called Handmaids, struggles to survive as a reproductive surrogate for a powerful Commander and his resentful wife.

The series’ cast includes Elisabeth Moss, Bradley Whitford, Yvonne Strahovski, Max Minghella, OT Fagbenle, Samira Wiley, Madeline Brewer, AmandaBrugel, Ann Dowd Sam Jaeger.

The Handmaid’s Tale is produced by MGM Television and distributed internationally by MGM.

