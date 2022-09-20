Parents of Madeleine McCann, who disappeared in Portugal in 2007, lose case against Portuguese police | World

The parents of Madeleine McCann, the British girl who disappeared in 2007 from a hotel room in Portugal, have lost a case against a Portuguese police officer at the European Court of Human Rights.
On May 3, 2007, Madeleine McCann, who was just 3 years old, disappeared from her bedroom in the apartment where her family was staying in Praia da Luz, southern Portugal. The girl’s parents, Kate and Gerry McCann, were eating with friends at a restaurant a few meters from their room. When they returned, they saw that the daughter was no longer there.
To this day, 15 years later, the girl has never been found, and the Portuguese police have not yet closed the case..
The McCanns appealed to European justice after Portugal’s Supreme Court rejected an accusation made by the couple of defamation against police officer Gonçalo Amaral, who worked on the investigation of Madeleine’s disappearance in 2007. Amaral suggested in a book he wrote about the case, “Truth of the Lie”, that Maddie’s parents were involved in the disappearance.
But, this Tuesday (20), the European Court of Human Rights ruled that the Portuguese Justice gave a fair trial to the case.
Kate and Gerry McCann display a computer-generated image that simulates what Madeleine McCann might have looked like at the time, in a photo taken May 2, 2012 — Photo: Reuters/Andrew Winning
In September 2007, Gerry and Kate McCann were questioned by the police as formal suspects. The following July, however, the Portuguese police dropped the investigation for lack of evidence and absolved the McCanns of any involvement.
