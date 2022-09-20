PayPal distributes R$50 and R$25 coupons; check out the redemption link – Tecnoblog

Even with the end of the balance function in Brazil, PayPal continues to distribute discount vouchers to encourage the use of the platform by Brazilian users. This time, the company released a coupon of R$50 and another of R$25. Both are valid until September 30th. Check the links below to find out if your account is eligible for the promotion.

PayPal (Image: Reproduction)

To redeem the coupon, you must access the campaign link and click “Save offer”. After logging in, you will know if vouchers are available for your account.

I tried to redeem the 50 reais first. However, a message informed me that my account was not eligible. Then I repeated the process with the 25 reais and it worked. Interestingly, when accessing my PayPal wallet, both vouchers were there.

Did you get an error while redeeming? There is no guarantee that the coupon will work on all accounts. However, even if the error message appeared for you, try to access the wallet to verify that they have been registered. Vouchers appear below payment methods in a section called “Offers”.

To test out the coupons, I tried using them to buy PlayStation Store gift cards on Nuuvem. It worked out! But, you can only use one voucher at a time, that is, to use both, I had to make two purchases. If you don’t know how to use PayPal to make payments, we teach you the procedure in another article.

Coupons of R$50 and R$25 reais applied to a purchase via PayPal (Image: Reproduction/PayPal)

Want to receive more offers like this?

TB findings: real curation of offers, no tail tied (Image: Guilherme Reis/Tecnoblog)

If you want to stay on top of promotions like this, stay tuned to TB findings. Whether by WhatsApp, Telegram or here at technoblogwe do a special curation of offers that are happening on the internet.

We are an independent, tail-free vehicle with no store. Our goal is to expand to readers what we already do here, helping everyone save, even when we don’t earn any commission — as is the case with this PayPal offer 😉.

Ethics Notice: When you click on an affiliate link, the price does not change for you and we receive a commission.